Toronto police say they have made a fourth arrest in connection with a shooting in the city's downtown core over the long weekend.
Police say they were called to the shooting around 4 a.m. on Monday after a man in a vehicle allegedly fired several shots at two men sitting in a parked car.
Investigators say a man in the parked car allegedly shot back at the other vehicle, which then sped away.
Police have said two men were injured in the shooting.
They say a 19-year-old Toronto man has been identified as the man who allegedly returned fire, and he was arrested on Friday. Police say a loaded firearm was also seized.
They have also said that two Toronto men, aged 27 and 40, and a 29-year-old Brampton, Ont., man were arrested on Wednesday.
Investigators say they are still searching for another 27-year-old Toronto man.
Toronto police Chief Mark Saunders has said street gangs are mostly to blame for a recent spate of the shootings.
