Inquiry into Glen Assoun wrongful conviction should be led by Nova Scotia: Lametti

Glen Assoun, the Nova Scotia man who spent almost 17 years in prison for a crime he didn't commit, stands outside Supreme Court in Halifax on Friday, July 12, 2019. Two federal opposition leaders and the leaders of the opposition parties in Nova Scotia are calling for an independent review by Ottawa into why the RCMP destroyed potential evidence in the criminal proceedings against a Nova Scotia man who was wrongfully convicted of murder. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan