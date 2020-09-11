Norad leaders past, present call for new approach to North American defence

United States Air Force General Terrence O’Shaughnessy, commander of the United States Northern Command, speaks to reporters before the departure of the USNS Naval Hospital Ship Comfort, Thursday, April 30, 2020, in the Manhattan borough of New York. The deputy director of operations and the former commander of North America's shared continental defence system are urging Canada and the United States to get serious about bringing Norad into the 21st century. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, John Minchillo