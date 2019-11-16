Capt. Dick Stevenson, legendary Sourtoe Cocktail founder, dies in Whitehorse

A dehydrated human toe that is used in the Sourtoe Cocktail rests on a bed of salt at the Downtown Hotel, before being dropped in a shot of whisky for a customer, in Dawson City, Yukon, in Dawson City, Yukon, on Sunday, July 1, 2018. The founder of the legendary Sourtoe Cocktail, a shot of Yukon whisky poured over a pickled human big toe, has poured his last drink. Dick Stevenson, the former Dawson City, Yukon bartender known worldwide as Captain Dick, has died. He was 89. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck