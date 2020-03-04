Freeland chairs cabinet committee on 'whole-of-country' response to coronavirus

Chrystia Freeland makes her way to a ceremony naming her Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs Chrystia Freeland in Ottawa, Wednesday November 20, 2019. The Minister of Everything has one more hot potato on her plate. Justin Trudeau has tapped Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland to chair a cabinet committee aimed at co-ordinating the federal government's response to the COVID-19 outbreak. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld