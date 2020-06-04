Men convicted in Toronto sexual assault saw women as 'disposable,' judge writes

Gavin MacMillan is seen outside Ontario Superior Court in Toronto on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. A Toronto judge says a former bar owner and his manager who were convicted in a violent, hours-long sexual assault saw women as "disposable instruments" for their sexual gratification. Ontario Superior Court Justice Michael Dambrot has released his full written reasons for sentencing Gavin MacMillan and Enzo DeJesus Carrasco to nine years behind bars in connection with the 2016 attack. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colin Perkel