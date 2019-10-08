Day parole revoked for Calgary man who strangled wife, hid body in basement wall

The container investigators allege was used to contain the body of Lisa Mitchell is seen in this undated police handout image which was entered into evidence in the trial of Allan Shyback, who was convicted of manslaughter and indignity to a body in the 2012 death of Mitchell. A man who strangled his wife and concealed her body in a wall of their home is going back to prison after having his parole revoked at a hearing in central Alberta today. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Calgary Police Service, *MANDATORY CREDIT*