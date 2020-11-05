First World War letters shed light on Spanish flu that has parallels with COVID-19

George "Black Jack'' Vowel is seen in an undated handout photo. Vowel had the Spanish flu while travelling on a troop ship called the HMS Monas Queen from France to England and described the experience in a letter dated March 24, 1919. His granddaughter Jacqueline Carmichael has dedicated a chapter of her new book "'Heard Amid the Guns: True Stories from the Western Front, 1914-1918" to the parallels between the 1919 flu and COVID-19 pandemics. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Jacqueline Carmichael, *MANDATORY CREDIT*