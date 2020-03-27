McDonald's employee charged after faking COVID-19, forcing restaurant to close

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, NIAID-RML

Hamilton police say they've charged a teenage fast-food employee after she allegedly faked a doctor's note saying she had COVID-19.

Police say the 18-year-old woman worked at a McDonald's, which was immediately forced to close on Monday and send all its employees home to self-isolate.

Investigators say the restaurant was closed for several days and sanitized by a professional cleaning team.

The restaurant notified police about the faked note and officers arrested the woman Thursday.

She's facing multiple charges including mischief over $5000, fraud over $5000 and making and using a forged document.

Police say the teen is scheduled to appear in court in May.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 27, 2020

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.