OTTAWA - The party leaders' scheduled public appearances on Tuesday, Oct. 1. All times are local. Will be updated as details are released.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau

Richmond Hill, Ont.

9:00 a.m. — meeting with mayors from the Greater Toronto Area about gun violence, Bayview Hill Community Centre and Pool, 114 Spadina Road

---

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer

TBA

---

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh

VANCOUVER, B.C.

8 a.m. — Breakfast with young families, Roots Café, 6502 Main Street

---

Green Leader Elizabeth May

Toronto, Ont.

Noon — Ryerson Centre for Urban Innovation, 44 Gerrard St. E. (announcement on post-secondary education)

Montreal, Que.

7:30 p.m. — Siboire St. Laurent, 5101, Boul. St-Laurent (rally)

---

People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier

Chatham, Ont

8 a.m. — Chatham Wish Centre, 177 King St. E. (breakfast)

Wallaceburg, Ont.

10 a.m. — Royal Canadian Legion, 52 Margaret Ave. (meet and greet)

Sarnia, Ont.

12:30 p.m. — Sarnia Library Theatre, 124 Christina St. S. (meet and greet)

Strathroy, Ont.

4 p.m. — Strathroy Lions Club, 432 Albert St. (meet and greet)

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.