OTTAWA - The party leaders' scheduled public appearances on Tuesday, Oct. 1. All times are local. Will be updated as details are released.
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau
Richmond Hill, Ont.
9:00 a.m. — meeting with mayors from the Greater Toronto Area about gun violence, Bayview Hill Community Centre and Pool, 114 Spadina Road
---
Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer
TBA
---
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh
VANCOUVER, B.C.
8 a.m. — Breakfast with young families, Roots Café, 6502 Main Street
---
Green Leader Elizabeth May
Toronto, Ont.
Noon — Ryerson Centre for Urban Innovation, 44 Gerrard St. E. (announcement on post-secondary education)
Montreal, Que.
7:30 p.m. — Siboire St. Laurent, 5101, Boul. St-Laurent (rally)
---
People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier
Chatham, Ont
8 a.m. — Chatham Wish Centre, 177 King St. E. (breakfast)
Wallaceburg, Ont.
10 a.m. — Royal Canadian Legion, 52 Margaret Ave. (meet and greet)
Sarnia, Ont.
12:30 p.m. — Sarnia Library Theatre, 124 Christina St. S. (meet and greet)
Strathroy, Ont.
4 p.m. — Strathroy Lions Club, 432 Albert St. (meet and greet)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.