Canadian Press NewsAlert: First Quebecer gets COVID-19 vaccine

The Maimonides CHSLD is seen Friday, December 11, 2020 in Montreal. The long term care facility is slated to be one of the first in Quebec to administer the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

QUEBEC - A resident of a long-term care home in Quebec City has become the first Quebecer to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.

Premier Francois Legault announced on Twitter that Gisele Levesque had received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at the Saint-Antoine residence.

Health officials said they would today begin vaccinating residents and staff at the Quebec City residence and at the Maimonides Geriatric Centre in Montreal after receiving a shipment of the vaccine Sunday night.

Legault said the vaccination shows there is light at end of the tunnel.

More coming...

