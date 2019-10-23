Most Crown attorneys walking off the job in Nova Scotia over loss of arbitration

Premier Stephen McNeil speaks in Halifax on April 18, 2019. Most of Nova Scotia's Crown attorneys are going on strike today, with the leader of the prosecutors' union predicting "chaos" will result in courts across the province. Rick Woodburn, president of the Nova Scotia Crown Attorneys' Association, says it's a legal protest against the province's proposed legislation eliminating the group's right to binding arbitration. Premier Stephen McNeil has said his government's legislation is necessary because the province can't afford the pay increase sought by prosecutors, and it would set a costly precedent other public servants would want to follow. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan