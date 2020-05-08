Feds reject eight million N95 masks from a single distributor

Public Services and Procurement Minister Anita Anand listens to a question during a news conference in Ottawa on April 16, 2020. The federal government has suspended shipments of N95 masks from a Montreal-based supplier after about eight million masks made in China failed to meet specifications. The office of Procurement Minister Anita Anand says that of the close to 11 million masks received from the distributor, about one million met federal standards while another 1.6 million masks are in the process of being tested. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld