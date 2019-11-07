Elections Canada recount in B.C. riding terminated at NDP candidate's request

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh makes a campaign stop with Bonita Zarrillo (right), candidate in the riding of Port Moody-Coquitlam, in Port Moody, B.C. on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. A judicial recount of Oct. 21 federal election results has ended in a British Columbia riding after Elections Canada says Zarrillo, the New Democrat challenger, called it off. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan