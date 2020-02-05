TORONTO - A Toronto high school was briefly in lockdown this afternoon after shots were fired behind the building.
Toronto Police Const. Alex Li says no one appears to have been injured in the incident at Cedarbrae Collegiate in the city's east end.
But he says police found multiple shell casings behind the school, as well as a vehicle with bullet holes.
Police lifted a lockdown on the school after about an hour, though they remained on the scene to investigate the shooting.
Li says police are looking for a man between 18 and 20 years old wearing a toque and a red sweatshirt.
Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to come forward.
This report by the Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2020.
