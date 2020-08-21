Search continues for Indigenous Cape Breton teen believed to be travelling on foot

Mary (Molly) Martin, 14, is shown in this undated RCMP handout photo. Nova Scotia RCMP are continuing the search for a 14-year-old Cape Breton girl who has not been seen since last Thursday. RCMP say a ground and aerial search continues along several trails in an area of southeast Cape Breton for a teenager who has been missing for more than a week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, RCMP *MANDATORY CREDIT*