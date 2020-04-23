A look at the lives lost in the April 18-19 Nova Scotia mass shooting

John Zahl and ElizabethThomas are shown in a handout photo from the GoFundMe page "For the Zahl Family." Thomas and Zahl have been missing since their Portapique, N.S., home burned down on Saturday, and their son Justin wrote on Facebook Wednesday night that he has been told it could be three weeks before formal identification is made of bodies found inside the home. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-GoFundMe MANDATORY CREDIT