Developer offers disputed Oka land to Kanesatake Mohawks as ecological gift

Canadian soldier Patrick Cloutier and Brad Laroque alias "Freddy Kruger" come face to face in a tense standoff at the Kahnesatake reserve in Oka, Que., Saturday September 1, 1990. A Quebec land developer says he's signed an agreement with Mohawk Council of Kanesatake to return a parcel of forest that was central to the Oka Crisis which occurred some 29-years ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Shaney Komulainen