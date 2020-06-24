Charges dropped against Alberta First Nations chief in violent arrest

Athabasca Chipewayan Chief Allan Adam is shown in a handout photo provided by Adam. Alberta Justice dropped the charges against a prominent northern Alberta First Nations chief in a Fort McMurray courtroom this morning. The move comes after the RCMP dash-cam footage of his violent arrest was made public as part of a court application to stay criminal charges against Chief Adam of the Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Allan Adam MANDATORY CREDIT