Diane Ford, mother of Rob and Doug Ford, dies at 85, premier's office says

Doug Ford (centre right) cries as he stands with his mother Diane (left) sister-in-law Renata (right) and niece Stephanie as they watch Rob Ford's casket being placed into a hearse following a funeral service at Toronto's St. James Cathedral on Wednesday, March 30, 2016. Diane Ford, the mother of Ontario Premier Doug Ford and the late Toronto mayor Rob Ford, has died at the age of 85. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young