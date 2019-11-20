Canada casts controversial vote at UN for Palestinian self-determination

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, centre, meets with heads of Israeli settlement authorities at the Alon Shvut settlement, in the Gush Etzion block, in the occupied the West Bank, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. Canada has affirmed it does not share the Trump administration's view that Israel's settlements in the West Bank are in fact legal under international law. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Menahem Kahana POOL