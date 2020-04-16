'Just killed 2 ppl:' A look at events in the La Loche school shooting

Randan Dakota Fontaine is led out of court in La Loche, Sask. on Friday, Feb.23, 2018 after a provincial court judge decided that he would be sentenced as an adult in the 2016 shooting spree that left four people dead and seven others wounded in La Loche. The Supreme Court of Canada will not hear an appeal from a young offender who was sentenced as an adult in a mass shooting at a northern Saskatchewan school.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson