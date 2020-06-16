Military promises details on plan for Cyclone helicopters to fly again

CF members and EDT Hercules personnel inspect recovered parts of the helicopter Stalker 22 during recovery operations for the aircraft in the Mediterranean Sea on May 31, 2020. The Canadian military is promising today to share its plan for getting Cyclone helicopters back in the air after a deadly crash off the coast of Greece in April. Officials have not revealed the cause of crash of the Cyclone known as Stalker 22, which killed six service members. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Department of National Defence, Cdr Robert Watt, *MANDATORY CREDIT*

OTTAWA - The Canadian military is promising today to share its plan for getting Cyclone helicopters back in the air after a deadly crash off the coast of Greece in April.

Officials have not revealed what caused the Cyclone known as Stalker 22 to crash, killing six service members.

A preliminary report released last week said only that the helicopter did not respond as the crew expected before it went down in the Ionian Sea while coming in for a landing on HMCS Fredericton.

The investigation is now focusing on what the military has described as "aircraft systems and human factors."

The entire Cyclone fleet was put on what the military called an "operational pause" after the crash as a precaution.

At a briefing in Ottawa, military officials are to talk about how and when the pause ends.

