Hamilton police say they've arrested one man after recovering more than 25 stolen bikes valued at about $40,000.
They say they've been investigating the case for the past two months, but offered no details as to what triggered the probe.
Police say they searched a home in the east end of the city last week and found a large quantity of stolen property.
Recovered items included 26 mountain bikes, bike parts, skis and prohibited weapons.
Police arrested a 43-year-old man and laid seven charges including possession of stolen property over $5,000.
Police say the investigation is ongoing and more charges are possible.
This report by the Canadian Press was first published Dec. 24, 2019.
