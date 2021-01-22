The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):
11:53 a.m.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the government is considering mandatory quarantine in hotels for travellers returning to Canada from abroad.
He says it's not the time to travel.
Trudeau says the government is considering a number of options that will make it harder for people to return to Canada, as new variants of COVID-19 are circling.
---
11:40 a.m.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Ottawa is sending two federal mobile health units to the Greater Toronto Area.
COVID-19 is putting incredible strain on local hospitals in the region.
The units will bring an additional 200 hospital beds to help free up space for people who need intensive care.
The units will include vital medical equipment and supplies.
---
11:35 a.m.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the CEO of Pfizer has promised "hundreds of thousands" of doses of its COVID-19 vaccine will be shipped to Canada in mid-February and in the following weeks.
Trudeau reiterated that Pfizer will ensure Canada gets its four million promised doses by the end of March.
Trudeau says the next few weeks will be "challenging" on the vaccine delivery front as Pfizer upgrades its plants and slows deliveries to Canada and other countries.
---
11:27 a.m.
Quebec is reporting 1,631 new COVID-19 cases and 88 deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus, including 18 in the past 24 hours.
Health officials said today hospitalizations decreased to 1,426 and 212 people were in intensive care.
The province says 2,040 more people have recovered from COVID-19, for a total of 223,367.
---
10:40 a.m.
There are 2,662 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario and 87 more deaths related to the virus.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 779 new cases in Toronto, 542 in Peel Region and 228 in York Region.
Ontario says more than 11,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered since the province's last report.
---
9:42 a.m.
Nunavut is reporting one new COVID-19 case in Arviat, the community of about 2,800 that saw the territory's largest outbreak with 222 cases.
It's the first new case of COVID-19 in the territory since Dec. 28.
The territory's chief public health officer says the positive result was found in follow-up testing after the outbreak.
Dr. Michael Patterson says there is no evidence of community transmission at this time.
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan 21, 2021.