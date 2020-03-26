Freedom-of-information requests shunted to sidelines during virus crisis

A sign warns people to social distance and keep at least 2 metres apart from one another due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, as park rangers and others bike and walk on the seawall, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. As government agencies across Canada focus strained resources on protecting people from COVID-19, efforts to respond to freedom-of-information requests from the public are slowing or even stopping altogether.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck