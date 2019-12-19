'Looking back, I can say I tried' Trauma and healing 10 years after Afghan blast

Bushra Saeed-Khan holds her 11-month-old daughter Jahan following an interview at her home in Ottawa on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. Ten years ago, on Dec. 30, 2009, a massive road-side bomb destroyed a Canadian Forces troop carrier that was on routine patrol south of Kandahar. Four soldiers and a journalist were killed in what was one of the worst incidents during Canada's mission to Afghanistan. Diplomat Saeed-Khan survived the attack. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick