TORONTO - Two Toronto-area school boards say they will close their schools on Monday if thousands of education workers go through with a threatened strike.
Both the Peel District School Board and York Region School Board have issued notices informing parents that if a labour disruption occurs, schools will not open.
The boards, which have a combined total of over 282,000 students, say they cannot ensure student safety in the event of a strike.
At least a half dozen other school boards across the province have also indicated they will close schools if workers strike.
The Canadian Union of Public Employees, which represents 55,000 custodians, clerical workers and early childhood educators, gave notice Wednesday of the potential for job action.
The union — which began a work-to-rule campaign on Monday — will return to the bargaining table with the province and school boards Friday afternoon for a round of talks over the weekend.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 3, 2019.
