Admitted to Canada under pilot program, refugee nurses ready for work as PSWs

Nurses Yehya Al-Ayoubi (third from left) and Diala Charab (second from right) are welcomed on their arrival in Toronto on Sunday Sept. 13, 2020, by people who helped them migrate under a pilot program for skilled refugees. From left: Immigration lawyer Sarah Adler, Dana Wagner of Talent Beyond Borders, Al-Ayoubi, immigration lawyer Veronica Wilson, Charab, and Joy Klopp of VHA Home HealthCare. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Dana Wagner *MANDATORY CREDIT*