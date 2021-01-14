Mental illness defence relies on accused's word that he saw monsters: Crown

This photo from the RCMP's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team's Twitter feed shows Gabriel Klein taken just hours prior to a deadly attack at Abbotsford Senior Secondary in 2016. A Crown prosecutor says there's no reliable evidence to support an argument that a man who stabbed two high schoolers in Abbotsford, B.C., was having a psychotic break and didn't realize they were human. Gabriel Klein was convicted of second-degree murder and aggravated assault in March for the 2016 attack that killed 13-year-old Letisha Reimer and injured her friend. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Twitter-@HomicideTeam