Transportation Safety Board to examine fatal helicopter crash site in N.L.

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. Members of the Transportation Safety Board are expected to arrive in Newfoundland today to investigate a fatal helicopter crash that occurred near Thorburn Lake yesterday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - Members of the Transportation Safety Board of Canada are expected to arrive in Newfoundland later today to investigate a fatal helicopter crash near Thorburn Lake.

The Robinson R44 light utility helicopter, carrying three men, crashed Monday shortly before 4 p.m. on land near Thorburn Lake, about 200 kilometres northwest of St. John's.

RCMP said today a 69-year-old Gambo man died at the scene.

Two others, a 68-year-old man from Aquaforte and a 54-year-old man from St. John's, were transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Safety board spokesman Chris Krepski says investigators will examine the site and gather information.

Clarenville RCMP and fire department, along with the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre, responded to the crash.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 21, 2020.

