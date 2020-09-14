WINGHAM, Ont. - Police say they've arrested a youth minister in Wingham, Ont., and charged him with sexual assault and other sex-related offences.
Huron County OPP say they arrested the 29-year-old man on Thursday.
They say he worked as a youth ministry director for a church in Wingham and was also the youth director for a faith-based program.
He's facing seven counts of sexual assault and seven counts of sexual exploitation.
Police say the charges are related to alleged incidents that took place this year involving a teenaged victim.
The accused remains in custody with a future court date in Goderich, Ont.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 14, 2020.