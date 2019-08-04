Veteran Liberal MP Denis Paradis won't seek re-election this fall

Liberal MP Denis Paradis delivers a speech prior to the vote for the election of a new Speaker to preside over the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Dec. 3, 2015. Veteran Liberal MP Denis Paradis says he won't seek re-election in this fall's federal election. The Quebec MP says in a message published on Facebook that it's time to turn the page after 25 years in politics, and 15 as an MP.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick