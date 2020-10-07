The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):
---
10:30 a.m.
Ontario is reporting 583 new cases of COVID-19 today and one additional death due to the virus.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says 173 cases are in Toronto, 121 in Ottawa, 75 in York Region and 70 in Peel Region, with 60 per cent of the new cases in people under the age of 40.
The province says it has a backlog of 55,413 tests and has conducted 43,277 tests since its last daily report.
In total, 195 people are hospitalized in Ontario due to COVID-19, including 43 in intensive care.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2020.