COVID-19 puts brakes on further exploration of Franklin wrecks

Parks Canada archaeologist Marc-Andre Bernier shows reporters an image captured during the discovery of the HMS Erebus's ship's bell in Ottawa on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2014. or only the second time in 12 years, Bernier and his underwater archeology team at Parks Canada will not be heading north this month to explore the wrecks of the doomed Arctic expedition of Sir John Franklin and his crew. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang