Military helicopter did not respond as expected before crash: investigators

CF members and EDT Hercules personnel inspect recovered parts of the helicopter Stalker 22 during recovery operations for the aircraft in the Mediterranean Sea on May 31, 2020. Flight investigators have determined the military helicopter that crashed off the coast of Greece in April did not respond as the crew on board expected before going down into the Mediterranean Sea. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Department of National Defence, Cdr Robert Watt, *MANDATORY CREDIT*