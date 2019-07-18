In the news today, July 18

Federal Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says there is no place in society for comments such as the ones U.S. President Donald Trump has made about four Democratic congresswomen. President Donald Trump looks to media as he walks from Marine One to board Air Force One en route to a campaign rally in Greenville, N.C., at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Wednesday, July 17, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Carolyn Kaster