Ukraine will lead Flight PS752 compensation talks with Iran, Canada and allies agree

A police officer stands guard as debris is seen from an Ukrainian plane which crashed in Shahedshahr, southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran, January 8, 2020. Canada's Foreign Affairs Department says Ukraine will lead negotiations with Iran over compensation for the families of victims of the crash of Flight PS752. After first denying it, Iran admitted one of its air-defence batteries shot the Ukraine International Airlines jet down in January. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Ebrahim Noroozi