Catholics in Cape Breton defy bishop's order to close 200-year-old church

Rod Farrell, a warden at the Church of St. Barra, poses in front of the church closed by the Diocese of Antigonish in Christmas Island, Cape Breton, N.S. on Friday, July 26, 2019. Farrell is part of a renegade group of Roman Catholics defying a bid by the local bishop to shut down their 200-year-old parish following years of declining population and the fallout from a sexual abuse scandal that resulted in a $16-million settlement for 125 confirmed and alleged victims. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese