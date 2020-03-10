Rift between Metis leaders widens ahead of meetings with premiers, PM

David Chartrand, president of the Manitoba Metis Federation watches on as Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau holds a rally in Winnipeg, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. On the eve of First Ministers' meetings with national Indigenous leaders, the vice-president of the Metis National Council is stepping up his rhetoric against three provincial Metis leaders, accusing them of striking a "backroom deal" that allows new members into the nation he believes are not Metis. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick