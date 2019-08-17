Toronto police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in the city's west end.
Police say they were called for reports of gunshots fired around 4 p.m. on Friday.
They say officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have identified him as 64-year-old Paolo Caputo of Richmond Hill, Ont.
They say a white SUV was reportedly seen fleeing the area.
Police say they are also looking for a male suspect.
