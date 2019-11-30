Tory deputy leader apologizes for comparing Pride, St. Patrick's Day parades

Leader of the Opposition Andrew Scheer walks with Leona Alleslev, before Question Period on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Monday, September 17, 2018. Andrew Scheer's second-in-command has apologized after comparing the Conservative leader's decision not to march in a Pride parade to choosing not to take part in a St. Patrick's Day parade. Leona Alleslev, who was named the Tories' deputy leader earlier this week, made the comments on an episode of the CBC News radio show "The House" that aired this morning. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld