OTTAWA - In a story that moved Sunday, Aug. 18, about the federal laws governing third-party advertising during the election campaign period, The Canadian Press reported that any partisan activity — including advertising, surveys, or any kind of campaign costing at least $500 — would require a charity to register as a third party for the election. In fact, surveys are a separate issue under the Canada Elections Act and are not subject to the $500 limit.

