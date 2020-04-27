Plans underway for so-called salmon cannon to aid return at B.C. landslide: DFO

Stuart LePage, of Fisheries and Oceans Canada, sprints to place a salmon in a vessel to be lifted by a helicopter and transported up the Fraser River past a massive rock slide near Big Bar, west of Clinton, B.C., on Wednesday July 24, 2019. Officials with the Department of Fisheries and Oceans say plans are well underway for a pneumatic fish pump, sometimes dubbed a salmon cannon, to help fish pass by a landslide discovered last year in a remote stretch of British Columbia's Fraser River. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck