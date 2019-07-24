No defence called in trial of man accused of killing B.C. police officer

A photo of Oscar Arfmann, 65, charged with one count of first-degree murder in the death of Abbotsford police offer Const. John Davidson is seen during a news conference held by the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team at RCMP headquarters in Surrey, B.C. The lawyer for a man accused of murdering a police officer in Abbotsford, B.C., will not call a defence in the trial. Martin Peters, who represents Oscar Arfmann, told the B.C. Supreme Court trial in New Westminster that there has been a change of plans and Arfmann will not be testifying. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Geordon Omand