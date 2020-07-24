Calgary's Turk the turkey presumed dead in apparent coyote attack

A turkey, nicknamed "Turk Diggler" is shown in this handout photo in Calgary on January 23, 2020. A Calgary turkey named Turk appears to have died. Avery Maxwell, one of the moderators for a Facebook paged called Loyal Followers of the Ramsay Turkey, says in a post to the group's 6,500 followers today that there's evidence Turk was taken overnight by a coyote. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Christa White MANDATORY CREDIT