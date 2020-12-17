B.C. finance minister schedules economic and fiscal update

Janet Austin, lieutenant-governor of British Columbia, and Premier John Horgan swear in Finance Minister Selina Robinson during a virtual swearing in ceremony in Victoria, Thursday, November 26, 2020. Robinson is set to provide a new update of British Columbia's financial status amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

 JOH

VICTORIA - The British Columbia government is scheduled to update the province's financial situation today amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Finance Ministry's economic and fiscal update comes after it forecast a budget deficit of almost $13 billion in September.

Finance Minister Selina Robinson said last week the update will include the government's plans to release a budget next year.

The legislature is debating a bill that could see the introduction of the budget delayed from February until late April.

The legislation also includes plans to fund pandemic recovery payments of $1,000 to eligible families and $500 to individuals, which will cost about $1.7 billion.

Premier John Horgan promised to deliver the pandemic recovery funding during last October's election, which saw the New Democrats win a majority government.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 17, 2020.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.