Task force crosses partisan lines to call for $55 billion for climate, clean energy

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau leaves his office with his principal secretary Gerald Butts to attend an emergency cabinet meeting on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on April 10, 2018. A new report from an independent task force says Canada's economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic requires massive investments in clean energy, climate resilient buildings and electric cars or this country will be left in the dust of a greener-shifting world. The $55-billion, five-year environmental economic plan from the Task Force for a Resilient Recovery is just one of many reports bombarding Prime Minister Justin Trudeau with recommendations for a robust and fair recovery ahead of next week's speech from the throne. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang