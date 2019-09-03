RCMP find vehicle of missing army reservist with alleged links to hate group

Patrik Mathews is shown in this undated police handout photo. Manitoba Mounties say they have located a vehicle belonging to an army reservist relieved of his duties over allegations that he belongs to a neo-Nazi group. RCMP have said Patrik Mathews was last seen by family members in Beausejour, northeast of Winnipeg, on Aug. 24. His vehicle was found abandoned Monday on a rural property near Piney, in southern Manitoba near the United States border. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - RCMP