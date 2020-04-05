Ferries, commercial vessels told to reduce passenger numbers to avoid COVID-19

A B.C. Ferry is seen arriving at Horseshoe Bay near West Vancouver on March 16, 2020. The Federal government is bringing in further measures to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19 on commercial passenger vessels and ferries. Transport Minister Marc Garneau announced that starting Monday all commercial marine vessels with the capacity of 12 or more passengers will stop non-essential activities, such as tourism or recreation. Ferries and essential passenger vessel operators are to immediately reduce the maximum number of passengers carried on board by half in an effort to comply with social distancing rules. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward